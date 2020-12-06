The Georgia Department of Driver Services will close down for several days in January to implement new technology.
Officials are strongly urging residents whose driver's license or ID card is scheduled to expire that month to renew it before the Jan. 14-18 suspension of services. Renewals are allowed up to 150 days before the expiration date.
“This is an exciting and important technology upgrade for the State of Georgia," DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said in a release. "It will provide customer service enhancements and increased safeguards for personal information."
The shift is expected to take just two days but Jan. 18 is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day state holiday.
The closure will apply to both in-person and electronic services. When the agency restarts on Jan. 19, anyone using the DDS online services will be prompted to reestablish their existing account for security purposes. Officials also are asking for patience as employees adjust to the new system.
DDS has been planning the transition to DRIVES – Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System – since 2017. It is a partnership with the Georgia Department of Revenue to merge each agency’s motor vehicle function.
For DDS, it will replace the system used to process licenses with a more modern interface with added enhancements.