Georgia drivers age 64 and over are required to pass a vision test before they can renew or replace their license.
For those who are leery of visiting a Department of Driver Service center during the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent rule change allows them to remotely submit results of their exam done by a licensed optometrist or ophthalmologist.
“I am pleased that we are able to offer this convenience to our more experienced customers. DDS is constantly working to ensure efficient, safe and customer friendly options within the law,” Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said in a press release.
Drivers still have the option of taking the vision exam at a DDS Customer Service Center. Customer 64 years of age or older who cannot visit a DDS location may submit their application by fax or by mail.
Applications are available online at https://dds.georgia.gov/.
The completed application must be accompanied by either the DDS-MR-274 vision report, or a vision exam dated within the last two years, and two proofs of physical Georgia residency.
The $32 license fee can be paid using the DDS-100 Credit Card Payment Authorization Form via secure fax to 678-413-8555.
Customers paying with a money order, cashier’s check or personal check mail their packet to Georgia Department of Driver Services, Attn: Central Issuance, PO Box 80447, Conyers, GA 30013.
They will be mailed or emailed a temporary paper license to the address they provide. Customers should allow up to 30 days to receive their driver’s license in the mail.