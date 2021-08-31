COVID-19 testing at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds

In this September 2020 file photo, Department of Public Health nurses and contracted emergency medical technicians take a nasal swab from a driver to test for COVID-19.

 John Bailey

A free drive-up COVID-19 test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., SE, in Rome opens Wednesday and becomes the third such site now available in Northwest Georgia. Hours of operation are 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. Monday through Saturday and 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Sunday.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has contracted with LTS Health to operate the Floyd County test site and another private contractor, MAKO Medical, to operate the sites in Bartow and Catoosa.

The only requirements for free testing at these sites are having a Georgia address and registering online at https://honumg.info/LTSGA011 for the Floyd County test site and at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting for the test sites in Bartow and Catoosa. Both registrations links are available in Spanish and English.

The PCR testing is done by nasal swab to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19. Anyone who has COVID-19 type symptoms or has been in close contact recently with a person infected with the virus should be tested for COVID-19 within three to five days even if they are fully vaccinated.

Northwest Georgia free COVID-19 drive-up test sites, days/hours of operation, and online registration links are:

Floyd County

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Coosa Valley Fairgrounds

1400 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd SE

Rome, GA 30161

Register online: https://honumg.info/LTSGA011

Bartow County

Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LakePointe Sports Complex

261 Stars Way

Emerson, GA 30121

Register online: https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting

Catoosa County

Mondays and Wednesdays weekly

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Colonnade

264 Catoosa Circle

Ringgold, GA 30736

Register online: https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting

More information about LTS Health’s COVID-19 test services is available at http://www.lts.com/solutions/covid-19-testing-services

and MAKO Medical’s COVID-19 test services at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting.

