A free drive-up COVID-19 test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., SE, in Rome opens Wednesday and becomes the third such site now available in Northwest Georgia. Hours of operation are 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. Monday through Saturday and 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Sunday.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has contracted with LTS Health to operate the Floyd County test site and another private contractor, MAKO Medical, to operate the sites in Bartow and Catoosa.
The only requirements for free testing at these sites are having a Georgia address and registering online at https://honumg.info/LTSGA011 for the Floyd County test site and at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting for the test sites in Bartow and Catoosa. Both registrations links are available in Spanish and English.
The PCR testing is done by nasal swab to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19. Anyone who has COVID-19 type symptoms or has been in close contact recently with a person infected with the virus should be tested for COVID-19 within three to five days even if they are fully vaccinated.
Northwest Georgia free COVID-19 drive-up test sites, days/hours of operation, and online registration links are:
Floyd County
Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Coosa Valley Fairgrounds
1400 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd SE
Rome, GA 30161
Register online: https://honumg.info/LTSGA011
Bartow County
Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
LakePointe Sports Complex
261 Stars Way
Emerson, GA 30121
Register online: https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting
Catoosa County
Mondays and Wednesdays weekly
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Colonnade
264 Catoosa Circle
Ringgold, GA 30736
Register online: https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting
More information about LTS Health’s COVID-19 test services is available at http://www.lts.com/solutions/covid-19-testing-services
and MAKO Medical’s COVID-19 test services at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting.