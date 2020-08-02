The dangers of heat stroke and heat exhaustion increase as temperatures rise -- but state safety experts are warning motorcyclists to keep their gear on anyway.
Motorcyclists' hot weather survival begins with insulation and hydration, according to Georgia Department of Driver Services Commissioner Sprencer R. Moore.
"Gear up – not down to survive the heat," Moore said in a Saturday release. "Unfortunately, many motorcyclists assume that wearing less means more comfort and safety from the heat.”
The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the low 90s through Thursday. There's a slight chance of thunderstorms Sunday, rising to 40% Monday after noon.
Wearing protective gear is only one precaution cyclists may take when the Georgia sun shines too hot. Others include:
* Consider trips at higher elevations;
* Take breaks frequently in the shade/air conditioning;
* Drink plenty of water but stay away from alcohol;
* Remember to eat;
* Stay insulated with boots, heavy gloves, thick jacket;
* Add a wet neck collar.
Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are serious health risks in the summer. Muscle soreness or cramping are early signs of problems with the heat. If you are out and your legs cramp up, take a break and drink a lot of water.
Headaches, dizziness, fainting are also signs you are overheating.
When suffering from heat exhaustion, your core body temperature is close to normal ranges. You may feel the symptoms listed above plus a few others: clammy skin, extra sweating, nausea.