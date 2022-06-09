A portion of the Cotton Block in downtown Rome will be transformed into a place from the past for the filming of a new FX series called "Kindred."
According to IMDB, "Kindred" is a TV series based on a novel of the same name by Octavia E. Butler. It follows the story of a Black writer named Dana who's transported back in time to a plantation in the 1800s, where her family has ties.
"Dana, a modern black woman, is celebrating her twenty-sixth birthday with her new husband when she is snatched abruptly from her home in California and transported to the antebellum South. Rufus, the white son of a plantation owner, is drowning, and Dana has been summoned to save him. Dana is drawn back repeatedly through time to the slave quarters, and each time the stay grows longer, more arduous, and more dangerous until it is uncertain whether or not Dana's life will end, long before it has a chance to begin."
The FX TV series will begin filming in Rome on June 20 on the southbound side of Broad Street and will cut across East First Street. Rome City Commissioner Mark Cochran said production will last about four days, depending on the weather.
About 200 people, made up of both cast and crew, will be coming into Rome for about a week for the production.
"They'll be staying in our hotels, eating at our restaurants and checking out some of our shops," Parking Services Manager Julie Harris said at a Downtown Development Authority meeting Thursday.
Some of the businesses in the Cotton Block will be participating in the shoot and the residents who live in that area have also agreed to cooperate.
"They're totally transforming it to look like the 1800s. They will be bringing in horses and carriages and covering the streets with dirt to make it look 1800s," Harris said.
The Third Avenue parking deck will also be closed for two days during that week while production rents it out. However, they won't be allowed to use the first level of the parking deck since that has many reserved parking spaces.
Traffic will be detoured onto East First Street while filming takes place and there will be intermittent traffic control at the Second Avenue and Broad Street intersection.
A casting call for extras will be sent out soon, along with a link where people can apply, according to Rome Tourism Sports Director and Film Contact Ann Hortman. Those who are cast as extras will have to go to Atlanta for a wardrobe fitting.