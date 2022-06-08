The Floyd County school system confirmed reports of a cyberattack, discovered Monday, that resulted in an undisclosed amount of funds stolen from the school system.
"Floyd County Schools has been made aware of a spear phishing incident, which is a targeted email attack pretending to be from a trusted sender," FCS spokesperson Lenora McIntire Doss stated. "This cyber-attack resulted in funds being stolen from the school system by an outside source."
FCS Superintendent Glenn White said they've filed claims with their insurance company and declined to disclose the amount of funds taken.
The Rome News-Tribune and Hometown Headlines early Tuesday were made aware of the scam involving an invoice received by the school system. Sources say the amount is for at least $190,000 to $200,000 and came on letterhead that appeared to come from a vendor already working on school improvement.
Spear phishing for the most part uses email to target a specific individual or business using what appears to be legitimate data from within that organization. Often the attack is intended to steal data from within the organization, it is also used to -- as in this case-- procure funds illegally.
The school system is working with the Floyd County Police Department as well as the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Georgia Bureau of Investigation to attempt to recover the funds.
"The police department has been contacted about a transfer of money from a business email compromise," Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher said early Tuesday. "An investigator has been assigned to follow up. This is an active investigation.”
School system officials believe this is an isolated incident, Doss stated.
Rome News-Tribune Enterprise Editor John Druckenmiller contributed to this report.