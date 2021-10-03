Roller coasters, beauty pageants and an aquatic mermaid show are just a small part of the fun to be had at the Coosa Valley Fair starting Tuesday evening.
After the opening ceremony at 5:15 p.m., the 72nd annual fair will be underway through Saturday.
Among the attractions are aquatic acrobat shows with mermaids, the Jurassic Kingdom show with animatronic dinosaurs and the Bickerin’ Blacksmiths crafting their works of art.
There will also be homemaking and fine arts exhibits, the livestock and flower shows and a variety of rides for all ages.
“If you’re a kid at heart, we have the Ferris wheel, which adults like,” said Mike Elliott, one of the organizers. “We also have some small rollercoasters. We have a childs’ area out by the main gate. We have rides for everybody.”
Folks can purchase armbands for unlimited rides. They’re available at $20 through Monday on the CoosaValleyFair.com website. After that, prices start at $22 on Tuesday, jump to $25 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and they will be $30 on Saturday.
There will also be six food booths, each with different options to choose from.
The first of the pageants will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday and feature children aged 6 months to 3 years old. Contestants aged 60 and up will compete Thursday at 1:30 p.m. followed by ages 4 through 9 at 7 p.m. Teens and young adults will compete on Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Admission is $5 per person, kids younger than 6 get in free. On Tuesday — and from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday — it’s $10 a carload (no trucks or vans). On Thursday school kids and adults 55 and older get in free.
Gates are open from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 1-10 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday.