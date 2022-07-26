U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gives a speech during her primary election party after she won the Republican nod to run for a second term. Her children and husband, Perry Greene, cheer her on in the background.
A Fulton County judge upheld Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's ruling to keep 14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on the ballot in the November midterms.
The hearing concerned the appeal of a state administrative judge's decision, which was affirmed by Raffensperger, in May which ruled against a lawsuit attempting to remove Rep. Greene from the ballot based on Constitution’s 14th Amendment, citing insufficient evidence.
Lawyers representing Free Speech for People argued that Greene should be declared ineligible to run for a second term in the House because she sought to overthrow the federal government through her actions following the November 2020 presidential election leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
They argued that section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits members of Congress from seeking reelection if they have tried to overthrow the government, should apply to Greene. At the time, the provision was aimed at those who had fought for the South during the Civil War.
Greene testified for about three hours at the hearing, denying advance knowledge of plans to commit violence at the Capitol on the day Congress certified Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Greene faced a number of challengers in the May primary but fought off a potential runoff with nearly 70% of the primary vote. She will face a challenger, Democrat Marcus Flowers, in November.