In this photo from May 14, 2022, activists rally outside the State Capitol in support of abortion rights in Atlanta, Georgia.

In this photo from May 14, 2022, activists rally outside the State Capitol in support of abortion rights in Atlanta, Georgia. (ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/Getty Images North America/TNS

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In