It’s not every day a Rome resident gets their name on a place card at Kensington Palace. Sherry Finnell and her husband Robert got to dine and speak with the Prince of Wales in 2018. Four years later he would ascend to the throne as King Charles III.
Contributed
Actor Hugh Bonneville wrote Sherry Finnell this note after their meeting at the Prince’s Trust charity dinner at Kensington Palace in 2018.
Contributed
It’s not every day that a Rome resident sits down to dinner with a king.
But local attorney Robert Finnell and his wife had just that experience in 2018 when they had the chance to dine with Charles, then Prince of Wales and now King Charles III.
“An acquaintance offered us tickets to the Prince’s Trust Gala at Kensington Palace,” Finnell said.
The trust is a charity started by Charles when he was still the Prince of Wales. The Prince’s Trust was started in 1976, and its goal is to help young people who are struggling with school or with mental health issues.
As any fan of the popular television show “Downton Abbey” can tell you, dining with royalty involves a massive amount of proper protocols.
Guests don’t start eating or drinking until the king does, and dinner is over when he puts his utensils down in a specific way to alert staff that he’s finished. Black tie must be worn, and it must be a real black tie, tied in the proper way. And when chatting with other guests, if the king talks to the guest to his left, everyone speaks to their left, and never across the table.
Finnell was given an actual book of do’s and don’ts prior to his dinner with the prince. Mostly don’ts.
About 100 people attended the dinner.
“The emcee of the evening’s entertainment was Hugh Bonneville,” of “Downton Abbey” fame, Finnell recalled. “My wife Sherry is a huge ‘Downton Abbey’ fan, and she was fortunately seated next to Hugh.”
Bonneville actually wrote Sherry a very nice note after dinner which read “Lovely to meet you at Charlie boy’s house.”
After the entertainment portion of the evening, guests were invited to cocktails before dinner, which is where Finnell had the opportunity to speak with the future monarch personally.
“My family is Scottish, and I’ve a natural affinity for Scotland and the king was quite surprised that I knew so much about a project he was working on,” Finnell said.
Finnell said he’s not envious of all the trappings of royalty.
“Yes he gets all the palaces,” Finnell said. “But I’m not sure everyone would want his job.”