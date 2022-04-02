As covid cases slump to a pandemic low, health officials are fighting an existing epidemic — opioids.
Increasingly, treating the victim of an opioid overdose is just another facet of a first responders’ job.
When responding to a wreck at the Walmart on Cartersville Highway a few weeks ago, a Rome police officer noticed the unconscious driver of a truck was showing signs of an opioid overdose.
The officer immediately administered a dose of Narcan, a brand of naloxone-based emergency opioid overdose treatments.
First responders, including police and firefighters, carry naloxone because a person experiencing an overdose from opioids is often on death’s door as the first units pull up to the scene. Naloxone’s life-saving effects are almost immediate.
Pfc. Sam Stallings pulled the man out of his vehicle and laid him on the ground as the man came to and waited for EMS to arrive.
“When EMS arrived the EMTs administered two more doses of Narcan....after all the doses of Narcan began working (the driver) became alert and could walk and talk,” the report, written by Stallings, read.
The driver was treated, and is alive after a potentially fatal overdose. Police discovered a small plastic baggie with a white powdery substance inside the truck.
Epidemic
In the past week, the Department of Public Health reported increased reports of overdose clusters from drugs like cocaine, marijuana or methamphetamine laced with fentanyl — including at least one in Floyd County.
“Between early February and mid-March in Georgia, at least 66 emergency department visits involved the use of cocaine, methamphetamine, crack, heroin, pain killers and cannabis products that were likely laced with fentanyl,” DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam said.
According to the state, fentanyl-related overdose deaths began an increase since mid-2020. Between May 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021 overdose deaths involving the powerful opioid increased 106.2% compared to the same time period the previous year.
Alongside the increase in overdose cases, the price of the overdose preventative drug naloxone has gone up.
Rome and Floyd County police report having to administer increasing amounts of naloxone so far this year and Floyd Medical Center reported administering 147 doses of naloxone between March 2021 and 2022 — 25 of those just in the first few months of 2022.
Real world solution
With the market already flooded with opioids there’s not much of an option to stem the tide, now it comes to mitigating the harm.
Earlier this year Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr entered into a $636 million settlement with opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen as part of a larger national settlement.
That settlement also included Rome and Floyd County’s claims, alongside many other municipalities through the state.
Carr said he expects the state to begin receiving annual payments within the month. Those payments will be stretched out over the course of over a decade. For the state’s portion, approximately 75% of the funds will go to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. Those funds will go to provide grants for opioid abatement programs across the state.
For the areas, like Rome and Floyd County, 25% of the settlement funds are set aside to be paid out by the settlement administrator, Carr said.
“This is in the best interest of the state,” Carr said. The problem is ongoing and the longer help — which these funds can pay for — is unavailable the more lives will be lost. “This is a matter of life or death.”
Carr said he’s pushing to have more of those treatment and response facilities located in rural areas without much access to healthcare. There are treatment options in more highly populated urban and suburban areas, but not many options in areas that already lack basic healthcare facilities.
Even with settlement funds in the millions of dollars routed to the DHBDD to fund opioid treatment and abatement programs, it’s going to take time to set those programs up.
“Every day, every year that goes by that’s more lives,” Carr said, speaking of a childhood friend who he lost recently to addiction. The AG said the victims of addiction aren’t criminals, they’re people who need help.
“Hopefully this is a real world use of these funds.”