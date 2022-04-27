Darlington seniors shared their year-long senior projects Wednesday as they wrap up their final year of high school.
Seventeen students were selected in their junior year to pick a topic they're passionate about and spend a year creating a project in that area of study, Professional Development Coordinator Rebekah Kinney said. All projects were heavily researched and fall into one of four categories: outreach, performance, investigation or entrepreneurship.
Students Elliot Luitwieler and Chinelo Okafor showcased their musical talents as their senior ventures.
Luitwieler, who performed live with his acoustic guitar, said he's been writing his own music since eighth grade. Okafor created an extended playlist of songs she recorded in a studio in Lagos, Nigeria.
Corrine Lian, Mason Wu and Andrew Wang did STEM based projects.
Lian investigated how copper sulfate cleaned algae from the water in Silver Lake on the school's campus. She had a video detailing the research process, samples from Silver Lake and microscopes with algae set up at the table.
Meanwhile Wu and Wang built robots from scratch and programed them to compete. Wu, Wang and their robot "Tiger" won second place at the state robotics competition this year.
Eileen Lin said she chose to research obsessive compulsive disorder because of her personal experience with the topic. Lin's research led her to create a website where she shared resources and her personal experiences in the hope of helping others to learn more about OCD. Lin's college major will be neuroscience, and when she finishes med school, she wants to find more effective treatments for OCD.
Throughout their projects, students were able to team up with a mentor from their field of research to learn more in-depth knowledge about their topics. Kinney said these projects help students map out their future or even help them find future career goals.