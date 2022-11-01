Tuesday update:
Students, families and friends filled Chattooga High stadium Monday evening for a prayer and remembrance service for the weekend accident victims.
Organized by the Lookout Mountain chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a collage of photos were posted with this note:
"Thank God for FCA in our schools as it provided a platform for tonight’s Chattooga County prayer vigil for the three football players and one adult that were killed this weekend. So grateful for Huddle Coach Stephanie Ratliff and her Student Leadership Team for organizing an amazing service! Memorial tables were created for the players for attendees to leave messages for the families. Armuchee and Trion coaches, players and others attended to support the Indians."
You can view additional images here: https://www.facebook.com/fcaLookoutMountain
Also, Mason Funeral Home of Summerville will be handling the memorial services for two of the four wreck victims from Sunday morning.
Though incomplete, the funeral home posted images from Xaviar Gray, 15, and TyDraevious "Drae" Dozier, 14, on Monday afternoon. We'll have additional funeral information later today.
This morning, students return to Chattooga High for the first time since the accident. The community is being urged to wear red and black -- the school colors -- to honor all three students wo died. Counselors will be ready to assist those in need.
Solemn messages continued to be shared Monday following an early Sunday wreck that claimed the lives of three teens and a 54-year-old man and critically injured a young woman.
The names of those killed in the crash have been released by the Georgia State Patrol as relatives have been notified. They are:
♦ Xavier Gray, 15.
♦ Otis James Tennard Jr., 54.
♦ Tydraevius Dozier, 14.
♦ Zantivian Brown, 16.
Three of the victims attended Chattooga High and a remembrance was planned at 7 p.m. Monday on the football field by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Chattooga Schools were closed Monday but counselors will be on campus Tuesday morning to assist those in need.
Some of the notes posted on social media include:
Chattooga Indian Football: “Heartbroken is the only word that comes to mind as we have lost three of our own. Please pray for the families and friends. We are One Tribe.” (Facebook). Several other area high schools have posted notes of sympathy and support as well.
Chattooga High School: “Chattooga High School FCA will be hosting a time for prayer and support ... Monday at 7 p.m. on the football field.”
Chattooga High’s initial post: “We are heartbroken.”
Chattooga High Counseling: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of our CHS students. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. We will have counselors on site Tuesday morning to offer support.” Chattooga Schools are on a four-day week.
From WZQZ radio in Chattooga County: “Statement from Chattooga School Superintendent Jared Hosmer: ‘I received information overnight of an automobile accident that claimed the life of four people, three of which are Chattooga High School students. Please be in prayer for the families of all that have been affected by this terrible tragedy. If any of our school community needs help during this trying time, please reach out to any school employee. Thank you, Jared Hosmer.’ “
According to Lt. Michael Burns, public information director for the GSP:
Troopers from Post 38 in Rome were called out just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a single-car crash on Ga. 114 in Chattooga County.
Preliminary details indicate that the 2019 Audi RS5 was westbound on Ga. 114 when it entered a curve and went off the road onto the grass shoulder, then struck a private driveway. The Audi rotated and overturned, coming to a final rest upright.
Further details were not immediately available as the accident remains under investigation. The Georgia State Patrol Troop A Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating.
Polk School District: “Polk School District grieves with Chattooga High School. Many thoughts and prayers are with the families of all involved, their faculty, students, and community.”
Several online donation accounts have been established for the relatives. You can find those at https://www.facebook.com/ChattoogaIndianFootball/