A ribbon-cutting set for 3 p.m. Friday will unveil nearly $750,000 worth of upgrades at Riverview Park funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The gathering will be in front of the main baseball building at the park behind the levee off North Second Avenue.
"We are excited about the improvements at the park complex made possible by ARPA funds," said City of Rome Project Manager Mary Hardin Thornton.
The improvements include new fencing around the baseball fields and new playground equipment. There's been the addition of an ADA lift to main baseball building and the baseball buildings have been repainted, inside and out.
Thornton said there's also new LED lighting throughout the park -- on both the football and baseball fields and inside the baseball buildings.
The youth sports complex includes four baseball fields, two football/soccer fields, a playground and the Sam King Jr./Legion Field baseball field that is home to the Rome High Wolves. All facilities are lighted and equipped with concession stands, restrooms, and public address systems.
Riverview Park has been in existence since the 1950s. It has received several facelifts over the years, including renovations made possible by special purpose, local option sales tax dollars in the early 1990s.
Memorial plaques at the complex honor five city leaders whose generosity and counsel made Little League Baseball in Rome a reality: Kelly Byars, Bruce Hamler, Sam King, Jr., Frank Briggs, and Walter “Buck” Ransom. Little Leagues grew to Pony Leagues and Colt Leagues. Local churches, civic groups and businesses fostered the leagues by providing coaches and financial support.