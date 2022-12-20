The Salvation Army Social Service Center at 317 E. First Ave. reminds those in need of a warm bed during freezing nights they can come to the shelter. This includes those with inadequate heat in their homes.
The National Weather Service is predicting extremely cold weather across north and central Georgia starting Thursday night. High temperatures will barely creep out of the 20s and low 30s Friday and Christmas Eve, with low temperatures between 5 and 20 degrees at night.
The Salvation Army of Rome is reminding people about the "White Flag" program at their shelter, 317 E. First Ave.
"When the temperature drops below freezing, we display our white flag, which means that all are welcome to take shelter from the weather," said Capt. Tim Blevins of the Salvation Army in Rome. "This means that everyone can come in, get something warm to eat and probably a cot to sleep on until the weather passes."
Floyd County Emergency Management Agency is coordinating the efforts of local public works departments to take care of the roadways.
"The trucks are loaded with salt and brine and will be deployed as needed to combat black ice and other conditions that might occur due to inclement weather, " said FCEMA Director Tim Herrington. "But more importantly, if you know that bad weather is coming, stay off the roads if possible."
Herrington also stated that people travelling to Rome for the holidays are a big part of his concern, so try to adjust travel plans around the weather if possible.
"We're lucky that school is out, so we don't have to worry about buses," said Herrington. "And make sure your vehicle is well stocked in case you get stuck. Top off your fluids; always make sure you have gas. Warm blankets and maybe food are also good ideas."
This weather will also affect your pets, and with the possible upcoming weather event, the Public Animal Welfare Services department wants to remind people that providing proper shelter for your pet is the law.
"We know that not everyone can bring their pets inside, but maybe bring them to an outer building or even on the porch," said Keelan Freeman of PAWS. "We also recommend wheat straw for bedding and not hay, as it helps pets maintain their body temperature better."
Freeman also reminds people that shelter for a pet requires "three sides, a roof and a bottom, plus proper food and water." And, as always, pets may not be left chained outdoors. Older and smaller dogs are more susceptible to cold, so take extra precautions for them.