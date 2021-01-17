The Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter is offering “Theatre Thursdays,” a virtual theater program developed for people with mild cognitive impairment, early stage Alzheimer’s or dementia.
The free six-week course is also for their care partners. Denise Arribas, a professional actor in the Atlanta area, will use improvisational theater and storytelling techniques in an innovative approach to entertain, educate and engage participants socially.
In response to the COVID-19 recommendations, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering the program virtually.
Arribas said that since her mother was diagnosed eight years ago, she's been passionate about figuring out ways to engage with those living with Alzheimer's.
"It is a dream of mine to be able to share my love for theater as a way to engage," she said. "It is my hope that this program will help everyone feel more connected and less isolated."
Neurologists say multi-sensory brain responses sparked by creative theater -- including improvisation, storytelling, and reading -- have been shown to provide therapeutic benefits in dementia, according to Mary Caldwell, early stage program director with the Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter.
To learn more or to register, call 800-272-3900 or email Caldwell at mlcaldwell@alz.org.
In addition to the theater classes, Alzheimer’s Association offers other virtual education, programs and support groups throughout the state. To learn more, visit alz.org/Georgia.