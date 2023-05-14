The City of Rome is making it easy to get to the We Care Veterans Fair -- a free daylong event offering assistance for military veterans of all ages seeking benefits from governmental and nonprofit organizations.
The fair will be held Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill. It's open to veterans, their families and caregivers.
Rome Transit is offering free rides to the event on the mainline fixed route service. Maps are available online at RomeGa.us. Riders should take Bus 3 to the stop at Reservoir Street where a shuttle will take passengers to the Civic Center.
Bus 3 arrives and picks up at the Reservoir Street stop at the following times: 8:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 11:35 a.m., 12:35 p.m., 1:35 p.m., 2:35 p.m., and 3:35 p.m. After visiting the fair, take the free shuttle from the Civic Center back to the Reservoir St. bus stop. The last shuttle leaves the Civic Center for the last bus at 4:15 p.m.
Paratransit riders can request a direct ride to the Civic Center at 706-236-4523.
Over 60 service providers will be at the fair. Veterans can sign up for VA benefits, start a VA claim and get help with Social Security, aging, mental and physical health and employment. There will also be opportunities to meet with other veterans in the community. All services are provided at no cost.
The Goodr Mobile Grocery Store will be on site so veterans can shop for free groceries at the fair, but they must preregister by phone or online because slots are limited. Call 706-973-0014 or visit the website at bit.ly/3H1sPY6.
Income-eligible veterans also can request free legal assistance at the fair through the Emory School of Law Volunteer Veterans Program Preregister for an appointment at form.jotform.com/230873462609057.
The Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism office is collecting a list of all Floyd County businesses who offer discounts to veterans to be shared at the event. To have your business listed with your special offer for veterans, please contact Sarah Williams at 706-295-5576 or sewilliams@romega.us.
This event is produced by United Military Care. For questions about the event, please call 770-973-0014 or visit WeCareVetFair.com.