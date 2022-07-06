This Friday's Ask-A-Lawyer Day attempts to address income-based access disparities by making free legal counsel available to low income residents.
Floyd County Clerk of Superior Court Barbara Penson said the program started about seven years ago, when she realized low income citizens had limited or no access to legal counsel for civil matters.
"When I first came here, I saw the tremendous gap and need for people that are low income," Penson stated. "And it would break our hearts to hear they needed help, and we couldn't help them because we didn't have lawyers on our staff."
In order to improve this situation, she reached out to a state organization that provides free counsel called Georgia Legal Services.
"They provide legal help, filling out forms, advising -- everything they can do to help people who qualify," she added.
The Floyd Count Superior Court then teamed up with Georgia Legal Services to provide free legal advice on the second Friday of each month. After clients qualify for services, they're able to access furnished paperwork at no cost.
Additionally, clients can also get help with civil matters such as public benefits, temporary protection orders, school suspensions, evictions and unemployment, Penson stated.
"They have no other voice in the courts," she said. "They have no access in the courts unless someone like Georgia Legal Services reaches out to them, helps them wade through the judicial system and assists with all the forms and filings they have to go through to get anything in front of the judge. That is their voice to the courts."
This month's Ask-A-Lawyer Day will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Floyd County Judicial Building, 3 Government Plaza. Penson said attendees should bring evidentiary paperwork and a form of ID.