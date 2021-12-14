A respected businessman and beloved community supporter, Fred Taylor, died Monday.
In 1982, Taylor moved from Michigan to Rome to found OTR Wheel Engineering, Blackstone OTR and other entrepreneurial operations. His vision and hard work brought him great success but friends say he never lost sight of a responsibility to help others.
While he may be remembered for his considerable impact on Rome's business community, he'll also be remembered for his generosity and willingness to give back.
He was a deacon and elder of the First Presbyterian Church and was a donor and supporter of numerous community organizations throughout the years including the YMCA, Boys and Girls Club, Unity Christian School and the Boy Scouts.
In 2016, Taylor was presented with the Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen Award.
“I’m just humbled,” Taylor said at the time. "Rome is one of the nicest communities in the world."
Al Hodge, a longtime friend, called Taylor a quintessential leader, a visionary, highly accomplished and a kind humanitarian.
"His care for his family, employees and the community were all evident, even though he was always modest about his numerous generous efforts," Hodge said. "When anyone in Rome talks about innovation he always comes to mind. While not his only invention, his Green Carbon tire recycling equipment was the first of its kind and was even better than 'carbon neutral.' His international scope was unique in Rome, with corporate headquarters here and with operations spanning several continents with manufacturing plants and offices."
Hodge added that Taylor assisted many charities and nonprofits around the community and never expected anything in return other than results for the intended mission.
"Our community has lost a true champion and I've lost a great friend."
Matt Plant had a personal and professional relationship with Taylor. He knew him for 25 years and worked for him for 9 of those.
"He was a good man," Plant said. "I will definitely miss him. The best thing I learned from him was that happiness in life does not come from how successful you are but how you use what success you do have to help others. He really lived the Book of James."
Scott McCreless, executive director of the YMCA of Rome and Floyd County, said he will miss a friend and mentor in Taylor.
"I've been at the Y for 30 years and Fred's been involved ever since I've been here," he said. "He has been on the board for as long as I can remember and of course he was involved as a donor."
Taylor underwrote the Y's Brent Taylor Memorial Tournament in memory of his brother. That tournament recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.
"I remember him for his giving heart," McCreless said. "He gave so much to the community. And he was a very good businessman but he was also a mentor to me. I learned a great deal from Fred. I sought from him and received a lot of great advice over the years. He believed in our mission, in the Christian part of our mission, and wanted to make sure the Y was always doing OK. He was a dear friend to me and to the Y."
Taylor leaves behind a wife, five children, six grandchildren and a grateful community.