About four and a quarter miles of Burnett Ferry Road is set to be repaved in 2021 using money from the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant.
According to Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen, the repaving will begin where the city limit ends, around the intersection of Baker Street, and make its way to the bypass.
Another major project will be Huffaker Road, which will have almost four and a half miles paved, going from the Fouche Gap area to Highway 20.
North Fourth Street in Lindale, which leads into the Dollar General and Pizza Hut, is up on the list, as well as North Second Street off Maple Road. Cave Spring's Mill Street is expected to have about a mile repaved in the new year.
A few streets from the 2020 LMIG list will also be carried over into 2021, including Grant Road, Highway 156 and Sally Davis Road.
Skeen said COVID-19 had a big impact on the 2020 repaving projects and they weren't able to start until June, instead of April.
"Back then, we didn't know where we were headed with COVID-19," he said.
He went on to say they weren't sure about how closely people could work together and be together, such as riding in the same vehicle. Some workers also weren't able to come in because they were high risk or they had children to take care of.
Since then, Skeen said they have been able to work out a way for them to get the projects done while following safety protocols. So far, they have had very few problems and hope it carries into next year.
Right now, they don't have a definite schedule of when they'll begin paving which roads, but they will start sometime in the spring, when the weather warms up and remains consistent.
The annual LMIG grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation comes from the state gas tax. The 2021 list was approved by Floyd County Commissioners at their first December meeting. The county must provide a 30% match, which it does through labor.
Four miles of Ward Mountain Road and Calhoun Road will be repaved using funds from the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax as well.