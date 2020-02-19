Floyd County commission, school board and legislature seats are among the partisan offices that will be on the election ballots this year.
However, when voters go to the polls for the party primaries, they'll see four nonpartisan judgeships on the ballot as well. Those races will be decided in May.
So far, each of the four seats -- two in Floyd County Superior Court and one each in the county's magistrate and probate courts -- has just one announced candidate.
Chief Magistrate Gene Richardson announced his plans to run for re-election Wednesday. Richardson has served as the Chief Magistrate of Floyd County since being appointed to the position in 2010.
The role of Chief Magistrate is to oversee misdemeanor and petty offense cases.
Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge Bryant Durham announced he will be stepping down from his seat back in May 2019.
Around the same time, attorney Bryan Johnson announced his plans to run for the vacant judgeship. Johnson currently serves as the Rome Municipal Court judge, having been appointed in December of 2017.
Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach's term also is ending this year. Niedrach is in charge of the mental health court in Floyd County and took the bench back in 2009.
Niedrach said he plans to run for a fourth four-year term. If reelected, he will be the most senior judge in the court system, replacing Durham as chief judge.
Probate Court Judge Steve Burkhalter will also be up for reelection. Burkhalter has served Floyd County since 1996 and, if reelected, will serve his seventh term. The probate court handles the probate of wills, estates, as well as oversees custody cases and issues marriage licenses.
Qualifying will take place the first week of March and will determine the candidates on the ballot in May.
Voter registration for the May 19 primaries and nonpartisan elections is April 20. To register to vote, go to registertovote.sos.ga.gov or visit the Floyd County Elections Office at 12 E. 4th Avenue.