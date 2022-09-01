Floyd County police have arrested four people on felony cruelty to children charges and are seeking two others after finding children in squalor at a home on Morton Bend Road this week.
According to Floyd County Police Department and Floyd County Jail reports:
Police initially responded to an animal cruelty complaint at a home located on Morton Bend Road. Upon arriving, police noticed a large number of people living there in unsanitary conditions.
"They then saw evidence of cruelty to children," said FCPD Sgt. Chris Fincher. "We have warrants out for two more people. We're just glad we're in a position where we can help them."
Inside were three minor children, under 2 years old, and a disabled adult. The children and disabled adult were physically dirty and suffering from some form of bites all over their bodies. The children also had severe diaper rash.
The home contained a large amount of animal and human feces and household debris, and the bathroom had black mold. The entire property, inside and out, posed a risk to human health, police said.
Leslie Michelle Smith, 41; Rocky Eugene Hayes, 37; Daniel Nickolas Johnson, 24; and 23-year-old Hannah Cheyenne Leatherwood are all charged with felony cruelty to children and neglect to a disabled adult as well as misdemeanor contribution to the deprivation to a minor Wednesday afternoon.
"These cases are sad, because children can't control the environment they are living in," Fincher said.