Four teens have been arrested so far in what police are describing as a months long pattern of crimes involving robbery, guns and drugs perpetrated by a group calling themselves the Real Northside Babies.
The investigation into the robbery of a A-1 Food and Beverage convenience store on Burnett Ferry Road six months ago pivoted as Floyd County Police Department investigators realized a number of other crimes were linked to a small group of individuals.
"There was an association (to several crimes) there and once we began investigating, the evidence of that association really started to pick up," FCPD Sgt. Chris Fincher said.
Members of the gang have been accused of several incidents including robberies, shootings and drug sales.
So far, police have charged Jakobie Jiquan Adams, 18; Charles Maddarius Lamar Adams, 19; Caden Alexander Morang, 19; and Corey Lashun Chatman Jr., 18, with felony participation in criminal gang activity.
On Oct. 15, police reports state that Jakobie Adams, his brother Charles Adams and a third teen, Justin Beckworth, robbed a person at a home on Pine Street at gunpoint and demanded cash and a cell phone. Beckworth pointed a gun at the victim's head during the attack.
Both of the Adams brothers are also accused of another felony armed robbery on the same day at a home on Lavender Drive as well.
Additionally, all four men are charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute following an incident at a home on Garden Lakes Boulevard on Sept. 9.
According to Sgt. Fincher, arrest warrants have been issued for Beckworth as well as two others, Malachi Williams and Justin Glenn, who police say are involved in crimes related of the gang.
Chatman was arrested with seven others after the execution of a search warrant at a home on Gordon Avenue following the shooting death of 21-year-old Derricus Javez Devonte Smith. Smith's body was found on Perkins Street early on May 21. Chatman is not charged in the shooting.
Smith was found with a fatal single gunshot wound to the head shortly after 2 a.m., police said at the time. Witnesses reported a black Dodge Challenger with several passengers was seen leaving the area.
He was released on bond, on drug and obstruction charges but was later charged with knowingly removing an electronic monitoring device in September while on bond. He has been held without bond since then.
Beckworth was arrested Dec. 12 after an incident on Riverside Parkway when he allegedly fired gunshots in the direction of his co-workers at Hack's Carpets. He was charged with felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and later released on bond.