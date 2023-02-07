Four accused of stealing firearms, valuable from unlocked cars

Six stolen firearms as well as approximately $900 in cash was taken from unlocked cars in a rash of thefts in West Rome, Armuchee and Coosa.

 Floyd County Police Department

Rome News-Tribune Staff Writer Adam Carey contributed to this report. 

