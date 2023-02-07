Four people, including two juveniles, were arrested on accusations that they entered 14 unlocked vehicles in West Rome, Armuchee and Coosa and stole items, including several firearms, from inside the cars.
Police are warning car owners to secure their firearms and lock their doors when they leave their vehicle. The property taken in these thefts included six stolen pistols, $900 in cash as well as illegal drugs.
"They're pulling on door handles to see if the cars are locked," Floyd County Police Department Capt. Brandon Robinson said. "If it's locked they're going on to the next vehicles. We have very, very few incidents where a window is busted (to break into a car)."
Jason Earl Edwards, 36, was arrested Monday and charged with 14 counts of felony entering a motor vehicle to commit a felony and theft by taking from a motor vehicle. Jennifer Gail Johnson, 36, was arrested and charged with the same crimes on Friday.
Edwards and Johnson are also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for conspiring with and transporting juveniles who committed 10 felonies where firearms were stolen.
The names of the juveniles involved have not been released. Another man was arrested in connection with the Edwards arrest. Manuel Alfaro Ochoa, 36, is charged with felony hindering the apprehension of a criminal. He is accused of transporting Edwards while he knew there was an arrest warrant against him.
In 2022, there were over 300 cases of auto break-ins in Rome and Floyd County, many of which involved unlocked vehicles. In the same year, approximately 100 of the crimes included the theft of a firearm -- some of which were used in crimes locally.
At least two of the stolen firearms from these types of thefts ended up at Rome High School.
While a small number of thefts from cars involved breaking windows, police report that this typically only occurs when valuables are in plain sight. Many of the break ins occur while the car is unlocked and parked at a residence. Police say cameras can help catch a thief, but don’t prevent the crime.
"These types of thefts would be cut down drastically if people would lock their cars," Robinson said.
Despite what is portrayed in many criminal dramas on television, there is no national firearm database. Police rely on victims to keep good records and provide accurate details for reports, especially of stolen firearms. In some cases, victims are unable to properly identify firearms, which decreases the odds of police being able to return their property.