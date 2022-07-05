Foundation Camp is a free youth program that aims to nurture the community by providing boys and young teens mentorship on a college campus.
Foundation Camp director and 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest president, Gregory Shropshire, said the camp was established in 2006, and 14 years later it sill gives students access to a fun variety of academic experiences and sports.
The camp features film making classes, science labs, math classes, basketball, lacrosse, soccer among many other activities, Shropshire said. He added college professors will also teach some of the courses which will further immerses them into college life.
Additionally, community leaders will work with the boys to demonstrate professional manners,. Shropshire said he hopes creating healthy relationships with mentors and peers will foster brotherhood and respect.
On Tuesday he thought back on the hundreds of students that participated in the camp and said, "it's an awesome feeling knowing you had a part in the success of a child."
Boys ages 10-14 are eligible to apply free of charge. Also, the camp will provide free bus transportation with bus routes starting at 7 a.m., and it will provide free breakfast and lunch as well.
Foundation Camp takes place at Georgia Highlands from July 11 to July 22 from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. every weekday. The organization is still accepting applications, and those interested in applying can visit the 100 Black Men of Northwest Georgia's website https://www.100bmor.org.