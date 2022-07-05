Foundation Camp in Rome is a free youth program that aims to nurture the community by providing boys and young teens mentorship on a college campus. And there are still a few spaces left.
Gregory Shropshire, the camp director and president of 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia, said the program was established in 2006. Fourteen years later, it’s still giving students access to a fun variety of academic experiences and sports.
The camp features filmmaking classes, science labs, math classes, basketball, lacrosse and soccer, among many other activities, Shropshire said.
College professors will teach some of the courses, which will further immerse campers in college life.
Additionally, community leaders will work with the boys to demonstrate professional manners. Shropshire said he hopes creating healthy relationships with mentors and peers will foster brotherhood and respect.
On Tuesday he thought back on the hundreds of students that participated in the camp and said, “It’s an awesome feeling knowing you had a part in the success of a child.”
Boys ages 10 to 14 are eligible to apply free of charge. Also, the camp will provide free bus transportation, with bus routes starting at 7 a.m., and it will provide free breakfast and lunch as well.
Foundation Camp takes place July 11-22 at Georgia Highlands College from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. every weekday. Those interested in applying can visit the 100 Black Men of Rome and Northwest Georgia’s website at 100Bmor.org.