The first week of Foundation Camp started off Monday with excited chatter, as lines of young boys got their lunch after an action packed morning of team sports.
One table of children unanimously decided basketball was their favorite activity, and they talked about how eager they are to play for their school when the season starts back up.
At another table, the boys were split between basketball and kickball. They cheerily discussed all the different sports they want to play once they start their first year of middle school.
"The atmosphere's been very positive," Foundation Camp Director Evan Snelling said. "We have a lot of kids who haven't seen one another in a few weeks unless they play a sport together, so it's really good. Positive so far and playful."
The annual youth camp at Georgia Highlands College is sponsored by the 100 Black Men of Rome and Northwest Georgia. It's two weeks of mentorship with a variety of academic and athletic activities.
Campers said they're looking forward to playing football and experimenting with science labs over the next couple of weeks -- with the prospect of "scientific explosions" generating some happy excitement.
After they all finished eating, the campers geared up to go to either Gentlemen's Club or flag football.
Snelling said Gentlemen's Club introduces the boys to the professional manners they'll encounter in the world. They learned about the importance of a firm handshake on Monday, he said, and before they leave, they'll all know how to tie a tie.
Snelling said he hopes that after being around adults working in career fields that embody their passions, the campers will see college as a path to their future.
The counselors are current students and graduates of GHC.
One counselor, Timothy Booker, said he attended Foundation Camp 15 years ago. The Georgia Highlands graduate is currently attending Kennesaw State University for his master's degree.
"My past experience led me to being engaged in this activity now," Booker said. "It taught me how to tie a tie and just simple things. It's called Foundation Camp because it gives you the foundation of how to become a man and how to carry yourself in the world."
Though the first day was a little chaotic, he said, he's enjoyed watching the campers interact, and he got to relate to them about a shared love for video games.
Moreover, Booker said he enjoys teaching the boys about accountability and watching them grow together into men.