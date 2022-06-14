CALHOUN - It’s hard to imagine kids trying to sleep in offices or hotels, away from everything they know, but that’s exactly what’s happening all across Georgia right now.
“The basic bottom line is that our region, our state, is in a crisis,” said Amberle Dillard, Social Services Specialist with the Division of Family and Children Services.
While waiting for placements, which are rare in the currently-overburdened system, those taken into DFCS care need somewhere to stay — and that finds children across the state sleeping with staff in DFCS offices or in hotels rather than in foster families’ homes.
“We just don’t have placement for children,” Dillard said.
Gordon County is no exception. There are 129 children in care in Gordon DFCS — but just shy of 30 foster homes. And once those in-county placement are full, they have no choice but to place children out of county.
There have been kids from Gordon County placed over an hour away in places like Trenton. Kids from across Region 1, which encompasses 12 counties in Northwest Georgia, have been placed as far away as Macon or Douglasville. That kind of placement means that reunification and visitation are just that much harder.
“That creates a barrier for reunification,” said Dillard.
Those who are poor, working multiple jobs, struggling to recover from substance abuse, or escaping physical abuse may not be able to see their kids if they’re placed far away. Parents have to wrangle transportation, locations for visits, backup plans, and work around their school and work schedules.
And that’s the goal of DFCS — not to take and keep children away from their birth families, but to reunify them with that family as quickly and safely as possible. Dillard said that the goal is to make sure that kids go back to better, stronger families and that parents have resources to ensure that their children are cared for and are not removed in the future.
Another thing that makes placement harder is sibling groups — oftentimes, families are not prepared to take three, five, or ten siblings all together, but it’s detrimental to kids to lose their siblings in that way.
“Our goal is to keep those children together if we possibly can,” Dillard said.
It’s all part of keeping kids not only safe, but also in a stable environment. Keeping kids together, keeping them in the same school district and near their families, all that is part of what DFCS strives to do. But to do that, they need help.
There are a few types of opportunities for those who are interested in helping ease the burden on the system. There are two main types of foster parents — partnership parents and resource parents.
Partnership parents’ main goal is to reunify children with their families. Those parents will work with the child and with the birth parents to help the birth parents become better parents and to strengthen their bond with their child. Those foster parents do not intend to adopt, and are only there to help reunify.
Dillard told the story of one family who allowed a birth mother to call every single night to read her child a bedtime story. Another family reunited their foster child with the birth family, but still sees the child for a weekly dinner. For these families, it’s all about reassuring birth families that they’re just there to keep the child safe until reunification.
Resource parents are those who are fostering children on concurrent case plans. That means that while reunification is still an option, the birth family is not quite making the progress it needs to. If that progresses, those parents would be open to adopting the child — however they do still work to try and reunify them with their parents.
Other long-term placements include legal risk parents, who are willing to adopt the child but understand that there is a risk that the child will be reunified with their parents. Relative parents or “fictive kin” are also an option for placement, where a child’s family member or a close friend of the family can take them. Those relatives can be either resource or partnership parents.
While most people may think of being a foster parent as being someone who gives solely 24/7 care, that’s not the whole picture.
“That’s not necessarily the case,” said Dillard.
There are options for those who would rather have short-term placements as well.
Respite care exists to care for foster children while their current foster family is unable to — if a foster family leaves town and has no choice but to leave the child, they could go to temporary placement. It’s also helpful for those fostering high-needs kids who require 24/7 care by allowing them to simply take a break.
“What I would like to see happen in our counties is to have a core group of respite care families,” Dillard said.
That would allow for children to go to families that they know, and keep them close and in the county to hopefully keep promoting reunification and allow for some stability.
Receiving homes are also a short-term care solution. Receiving homes keep children for a maximum of 30 days while allowing DFCS to find a permanent placement.
This can be especially beneficial for children who have high-level medical care or developmental issues such as severe autism. Receiving homes allow kids to go to an environment where people are capable of caring for them and are prepared for them while waiting on a permanent placement that can do the same.
There are numerous options for foster kids, but still — Gordon County and Northwest Georgia just don’t have enough of any of these placement options. Kids are moved out of county; kids are temporarily held in places they shouldn’t have to be.
“If we can grow the amount of foster homes we have, this is less likely to happen,” said Dillard. “We won’t have children sleeping in hotel rooms. We won’t have children sleeping in offices.”
Foster families don’t have to fit a specific family structure, and can be just about anyone that is prepared and able to support those children. Those interested would need to pass an inspection, do a background check and other checks, and take classes to become a foster parent. Those classes allow potential foster parents to see exactly what it’s like to be one, including handling children dealing with trauma and loss.
“We just want to make sure it’s a right fit for both sides,” Dillard said.
DFCS holds information sessions for Region 1 every Monday at 6 p.m. which goes more in-depth into where to go and how to apply. Those interested can reach out to Amberle Dillard at amberle.dillard@dhs.ga.gov or call her at 706-618-8746.