A Floyd County Superior Court judge is considering whether or not stolen items found in a woman’s home can be used as evidence in retrying a 35-year-old murder case.
Among the items taken from the home of Queen Madge White after her murder were lamps, silverware and other items. They were later brought to the home of Lisa Stubbs by Timothy Tyrone Foster, according to testimony during a pretrial hearing on Tuesday.
Foster, 53, was sentenced to death in 1987 on accusations he tortured and murdered White, a retired school teacher, during a 1986 burglary. His conviction and death sentence were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016. The sentence was thrown out based on a finding that the district attorney’s office in 1987 improperly excluded Black jurors in his original trial.
At that time, Stubbs was in a relationship with Foster. He’d stay over at her Stonewall Street apartment two to three nights a week but didn’t live there, she testified. His parents had a place where he lived a short distance away.
The designation of whether or not Foster lived at her residence is important when determining if Stubbs was legally able to consent to a warrantless search of her home by police.
Foster’s attorneys argue that, since he stayed at the Stonewall Street residence regularly, he had legal standing to object to the search. Prosecutors disagree, saying Stubbs was well within her rights to OK the search.
On Sept. 26, 1986, a month after White’s body was found in her burglarized apartment, Foster and Stubbs had been arguing.
She testified that he choked her while saying, “I could kill you right now and nobody would know about it.” She was already scared of Foster, who she said had admitted he’d killed White, and their relationship had been contentious at best.
But this time it was too far and she ran. Her brother picked her up and took her to Green and Gold Boulevard. Stubbs said Foster was following her and got her sister to call the police.
Assistant District Attorney Luke Martin: Did you see Mr. Foster get arrested?
Stubbs: Yes sir.
Martin: Did you tell (police) any information about Queen Madge White?
Stubbs: Yes sir.
Martin: Why did you tell them?
Stubbs: Because I got tired of him jumping on me.
Police found several items stolen from White’s home during the search of the Stonewall residence. Stubbs specifically identified two lamps as well as silverware that had been stolen.
“I remember them because I liked them,” Stubbs testified.
Whether or not that evidence is allowed in the trial is only one of several motions Judge William “Billy” Sparks is expected to rule on soon.
The next hearing, which will concern among other things a challenge to the jury composition, will be held on Aug. 2.
During that hearing they will tackle the remaining questions in the case — including whether the testimony of a detective who has since passed away, certain victim impact statements, photographs and other evidence should be allowed when trying the case.
After that point the case will be sent to the Georgia Supreme Court for review. Judge Sparks said, if all goes well, they could potentially begin a trial near the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022.