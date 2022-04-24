The Capitoline Wolf sits in front of Rome's City Hall. City officials and leaders of the Rome Area Heritage Foundation celebrated the 100th anniversary of the start of construction of the building on Monday, April 20, 2015. (Doug Walker, RN-T)
The first of several local forums hopes to draw all 10 candidates for the 14th Congressional District seat to the Rome City Auditorium Monday night.
The venue, at 601 Broad St., is several blocks down from the originally announced location, but cosponsors One Community United, the Rome-Floyd chapter of the NAACP and the Floyd County Democratic Party want to accomodate a larger crowd.
Five Republican candidates are challenging U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the May 24 primary: Eric Cunningham, James Haygood, Charles Lutin, Jennifer Strahan and Seth Synstelien.
Democrats will decide among Wendy Davis, Marcus Flowers and Holly McCormack. Libertarian candidate Angela Pence also has said she’ll be there.
The groups are also hosting a second forum there, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, for the state Senate 52 and House 13 primaries.
These are two of the more interesting races on the ballot. With no Democrats running, the GOP winners will have the November vote sewn up.
Senate District 52 is a likely runoff. Invited candidates are Republicans Chuck Hufstetler, the incumbent; Derek Keeney; and Jeff Lewis.
House District 13 is also a potential runoff. Republicans Brad Barnes; incumbent Katie Dempsey; and Luke Martin have been invited.
Also coming up is the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series. Of key interest is the 14th Congressional District Republicans, all six of them, who are invited for the taping and webcast set for 11:15 a.m. Sunday, May 1. The debate will also be televised 3 p.m. that day on GPB.
Not scheduled: The three Democrats. The press club cites a lack of time, since there are also many statewide races on the ballot next month.
Key dates to know:
♦ Monday: The final day to register to vote in the May 24 primary.
♦ May 2: Advance voting begins; absentee voting at the elections office at 18 E. 12th St. and the Anthony Recreation Center at 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. NW.