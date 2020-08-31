A conspiracy to smuggle methamphetamine to inmates at the Floyd County Prison has resulted in the arrest of a Northeast Georgia woman.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Merilea Levitt Hansler, of Cumming, turned herself in at the Floyd County Jail Monday morning to face felony charges of items prohibited for inmates, conspiracy to violated the Controlled Substances Act and use of a communications facility involving a controlled substance.
A warrant for her arrest alleges that Hansler conspired with two others to have 77 grams of meth smuggled into the prison to a pair of inmates August 5. Recorded phone lines and inmate email systems were utilized during the investigation