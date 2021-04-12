A citizens committee is recommending the statue of a controversial Confederate general be placed permanently inside the Rome Area History Center.
The statue of Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, credited with being a founder of the Ku Klux Klan, was removed from its base in Myrtle Hill Cemetery in January.
Rome City Commissioner Jamie Doss reported the recommendation of the Interpretations Advisory Committee to the full City Commission on Monday night.
“The committee likes the idea because they can tell the whole story (about Forrest),” Doss said. “They can tell the truth, the good and the bad.”
Commissioners also approved a contract for a major rewrite of the Rome-Floyd County Unified Land Development Code.
The board accepted the $200,000 bid from Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative out of Franklin, Tennessee, and the Floyd County Commission is expected to follow suit Tuesday.
The proposal was priced approximately $40,000 higher than the only other bid. But Commissioner Jim Bojo said, “When we compared apples to apples, the TPUDC proposal absolutely blew the $160,000 bid out of the water.”
Its offer includes a project-specific website for community input.
City and county officials have estimated the rewrite of the land development code to take between 12 and 18 months.
City Manager Sammy Rich said his office is working on a “hit list” of items within the current code that could be changed to help promote development opportunities. It includes reducing requirements for minimum lot sizes in the city to encourage infill development.
City commissioners also approved a recommendation from the Alcohol Control Commission to allow for package sales of beer, wine and liquor as early as 11 a.m. on Sundays.
A slight tweaking of charges for trash disposal at the Walker Mountain Landfill was also approved, in large part to help speed up the flow of traffic that has to stop to pay fees. Most fees were rounded to the nearest whole dollar to avoid having to make change at the gate.