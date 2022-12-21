Georgia Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall presents Floyd County Farm Bureau President Paul Smith a Georgia plate in recognition of the county being named a finalist for the GFB McKemie Award. (contributed)
In this July 2017 file photo, Floyd County Commissioners honor former state Rep. Paul Smith for his long efforts to get the bypass built. Pictured (from left) are Commissioners Scotty Hancock and Wright Bagby, Smith, Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace and Commissioner Larry Maxey.
Exchange Club of Rome President Lee Roberts (right) and former state Rep. Paul Smith, a member for 67 years, cut the cake celebrating the organization’s 85th anniversary on Friday, July 9.
Former state Rep. Paul Smith died Wednesday in Rome. He was 94.
Smith was the oldest member of the Exchange Club of Rome, with 68 years of service. He spent 22 years in the Georgia House of Representatives, ending his career there as chairman of the transportation committee.
His fellow lawmaker, former state Rep. Buddy Childers, said Smith always tried to do the best for Floyd County. Together, with former state Rep. Richard Marable, they kept the funding flowing for the now closed Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital, and put a lot of focus on roads.
"Veterans (Memorial Highway) bypass -- we worked on that from the ground level to what it is today," Childers said.
His death wasn't unexpected, said his longtime friend Tom Bennett, a prominent local business owner and former county commissioner, but it is a loss for the community.
"He was someone you could count on and a handshake was enough with him," Bennett said. "He could be gruff, but a lot of people didn't know the good things he did because he didn't want you to know. There are a lot of people in Rome Ga. who owe him. He was very generous, but he didn't want you to know."
Smith was a Berry College graduate and former Georgia Extension Service agent for the county. During his time in the Georgia Legislature, he directed over $400 million dollars in transportation funds to the Northwest Georgia region. He was awarded the Legislator of the Year and the Charles L. Weltner award from Common Cause of Georgia during his tenure.