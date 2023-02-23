Northwest Georgia has a new representative on the State Transportation Board.
Micah Gravley, from Douglasville, was elected to represent Congressional District 14 which covers Floyd and 13 other counties in the northwest corner of the state.
Gravley owns a small business development company that consults clients in the legal and public service industries. He also served 10 years in the Georgia House of Representatives before retiring earlier this year. He succeeds Jeff Lewis of Cartersville and will serve a 5-year term.
Caucuses of Georgia state representatives and senators held elections Tuesday and Wednesday for board members from Congressional Districts 2, 5, 7, 9, 10, 13, and 14. Gravley, Cathy Williams and Curt Thompson were newly elected. Stacey Key, Emily Dunn, Jamie Boswell and Dana Lemon were re-elected to new 5-year terms.
Georgia DOT is governed by the 14-member State Transportation Board, which exercises general control and supervision of the department. Its powers include naming the commissioner; designating which public roads are encompassed within the state highway system; approving long-range transportation plans; overseeing the administration of construction contracts; and authorizing lease agreements.
Board members are chosen by a majority of the General Assembly caucus from their district.