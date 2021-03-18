The former executive director of the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia has been arrested for misappropriating more than $22,000 while in that position.
A second person has also been arrested in the wake on the ongoing investigation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kimberly Lynn Davis, 43, took $22,210.99 between January 22, 2018 and June 30, 2019. A warrant issued for her arrest on a felony charge of theft by taking alleges that she took money from the center's banking account, a PayPal account and credit car account for personal gain.
In addition to the theft by taking charge, Davis is also charged with felonies for financial transaction card fraud, theft by deception and theft by conversion.
The second individual, Barbara Nicole Rayburn, 25 is alleged to have obtained $2,600 by deceitful means when she allegedly passed a check as payment for contract work at the center when she was never employed in such a manner.
Rayburn is charged with felony theft by deception.
Tannika King, president of the center's board issued a statement Thursday morning which reads:
"Kim Davis was terminated as executive director of the Sexual Assault Center of NWGA in July 2019 after our Board of Directors became aware of some questionable financial transactions. We immediately turned that information over to law enforcement and the GBI has been pursuing the investigation. We are glad to see progress in this matter and look forward to a resolution."