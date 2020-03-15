Life-threatening trauma or critical illness can affect lives in the blink of an eye.
This is why it's important for everyone who is at least 18 years old to consider having an advance directive form on file -- either at home or with a health care provider -- according to former Floyd Medical Center Chaplain Gary Batchelor.
"End of life decisions are very complicated and almost always tragic," said Batchelor, a chaplain for 39 years before retiring five years ago. "There is no single response that is always appropriate. A medical advance directive for health care is an important tool to help make decisions in critical situations."
Batchelor had been asked by a member of the Exchange Club of Rome to speak on the topic, but the group's weekly meeting was canceled because of COVID-19 precautions.
Batchelor said Friday by phone that he didn't know if the new coronavirus was motivating more people to fill out an advance directive. But he said because the disease affects the respiratory system and can lead to situations involving hospital ventilators, it may be more critical than ever.
As a necessary medical treatment, ventilators (breathing machines) are life-savers, he said. They can help many patients recover from critical illness.
"But some of the most difficult decisions made by loved ones on behalf of a patient involve ventilators that are so high-tech," he said. "People often fear a ventilator will unnecessarily prolong futile suffering. Good communication with the health care team is crucial and an advance directive can help with clear communication."
It is estimated by the American Bar Association that only about one-third of all adults in the U.S. have an advance directive -- despite a federal requirement that all hospitals ask patients if they have such a form and to provide information on completing one if they need it.
No one is required by law to have such a directive on file.
Describing himself as "a healthy 71-year-old" who has made his own health care wishes known to loved ones for quite some time now, Batchelor said an advance directive is usually more specific than a living will when it comes to various medical situations a person and their loved ones might be faced with.
It also includes a durable power of attorney, or someone legally designated to make life or death decisions for the patient, if needed.
Georgia's Advance Directive for Health Care, revised by the General Assembly four years ago, has four parts: Health Care Agent, Treatment Preferences, Guardianship, and Effectiveness and Signatures.
The only mandatory section if someone chooses to file such a form is the signatures portion, according to the description of the bill. It requires two witnesses.
Batchelor said communicating medical wishes to loved ones and making sure they know where an advance directive is being kept is one of the most important aspects of being prepared for the unexpected.
But it's never an easy topic.
"Not many people like to talk about it," he said. "There's still a tremendous amount of education needed out there for folks when it comes to an advance directive and how important it is for everyone to take care of this while they can still think clearly."
FMC has downloadable blanks for Georgia and Alabama residents posted on its polkhospital.org patient information pages.