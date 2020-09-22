The former director of a Bartow County based charitable agency was arrested late monday and charged with 42 counts of theft and exploitation of an elder or disabled person.
According to Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap:
Misty Dawn Baynard, 42, of Cartersville, was employed as the director by the Good Shepherd Foundation. Approximately $45,000 was taken from the foundation between July 2019 to May, 2020.
The thefts were discovered during a forensic audit conducted by the Good Shepherd Foundation of Bartow County board of directors.
Good Shepherd is a sheltered work center for the developmentally challenged adults Bartow.
"Their clients take pride in their work, and only the highest quality of work is produced for their customers," Millsap said in a press release.
Baynard was being held in the Bartow County Jail on $205,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon.