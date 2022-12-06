The city of Cave Spring has terminated the employment of a police officer who was arrested alongside three others last week on drug distribution conspiracy charges.
Marvin James Armstrong, 35, of Summerville, was arrested on Nov. 28 and charged with felony conspiracy to possess Percocet, a Schedule II controlled substance, as well as use of a communication device to commit a felony.
The city informed Armstrong of its intent to terminate his employment in a letter penned on Nov. 29 by Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware and Cave Spring Police Chief Greg Webb. As of Tuesday, that termination was completed.
This isn’t the first time Armstrong has been fired from a law enforcement position. Prior to coming to Cave Spring, Armstrong was a deputy in the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office.
Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader confirmed that Armstrong was terminated in August for failure to perform his assigned duties. Schrader said that Armstrong had been employed at the sheriff’s office for several years and characterized his earlier performance as that of a dependable employee.
However, prior to his termination Armstrong began to “not complete his assignments with any good explanation,” Schrader said. That timeline also coincides with an incident in August when Armstrong’s patrol car was struck by another vehicle on U.S. 27.
Looking back, Schrader said, Armstrong showed signs that may have signaled potential addiction issues near the end of his employment. However, an addiction to prescription pills was not an issue listed in the reasons for Armstrong’s termination.
Three other people were arrested as a result of the same methamphetamine distribution conspiracy investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation alongside other local and regional agencies, including the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force and Rome Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
Warrants and a GBI statement contend that Armstrong and 52-year-old Terry Lee Wheeler “were participating in multiple drug transactions in Rome, GA, and surrounding areas.”
Wheeler, 52; Miranda Elane Dial, 36; and Claude Clifford Terhune IV, 27, are all charged with felony conspiracy to traffic meth and use of a communication device in facilitating the commission of a felony. Warrants state that Wheeler, Dial and Terhune conspired to sell just under 50 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 6.
“Later communications indicated that the (Aug. 6) transaction was completed,” an affidavit filed at the Floyd County Jail states.
Wheeler was arrested on the 1500 block of Bells Ferry Road; Dial was arrested at her home on Wayside Road. Terhune was already in jail on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an accusation that he struck a person with a truck at the West Rome Walmart in September.
All four people charged in the investigation remained in jail Monday without bond. Wheeler has filed a motion for bond in Floyd County Superior Court.