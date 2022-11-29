The ongoing presence of "forever chemicals" in the Oostanaula River was one of the main topics of conversation as the Georgia Water Coalition discussed ongoing environmental struggles as well as successes on the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act on Tuesday.
The Dirty Dozen is published annually as call to action, highlighting the worst offenses to Georgia's water supply. This year's list was actually a review of the dozen most impactful uses of the Clean Water Act in protecting Georgia's water.
Polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as forever chemicals, are widely used and long lasting chemicals that break down very slowly over time. They are used extensively in the carpet industry to make products stain resistant.
Even exposure of small amounts of these chemicals have been linked to cancer, reproductive and immune system harm and other diseases.
The offense in question was brought against the city of Dalton and has been dumping forever chemicals into the Conasauga River since the 1980s.
"In Dalton, known as the 'Carpet Capital of the World,' the 1970s and 1980s were heady days. More than 50 carpet mills churned out shag by the millions of square feet, and it was said there were more millionaires per capita in Dalton than any other U.S. city," the report stated. "The late 1980s saw the introduction of stain-resistant carpet, and with this miracle product, the future looked bright for the carpet capital. But in the midst of this boom, pollution from the carpet mills decimated the Conasauga River."
Dalton Utilities, the city's provider of electricity, gas, water and wastewater services, has used a 9,600 acre leaching field that uses 19,000 sprinkler heads to distribute 30 million gallons of PFAS-rich effluent every day on the banks of the Conasauga River.
The Conasauga flows directly into the Oostanaula River, and provides most of Rome's drinking water.
The EPA dramatically lowered the recommended safe level of PFAS allowed in the water system in 2016, which means Rome could no longer use the Oostanaula as the main source of its water supply -- solely because of the levels of PFAS in that river.
In response, the City of Rome approved a cumulative 9% water rate hike in February of 2022, and an additional rate hikes until 2031 to pay for a $99.4 million reverse osmosis water system to filter PFAS from the Oostanaula River.
Until then, the city has been forced to use expensive temporary measures, such as granulated carbon filters, to address the problem.
The City of Rome filed a civil lawsuit in 2019 against several chemical and carpet manufactures in Dalton, including 3M, Mohawk and Shaw Industries. The lawsuit seeks to redress the expensive costs of filtering PFAS and other chemicals from the drinking water supply.
If the lawsuit holds to the most current scheduling order, the earliest the case can come to trial is February 2023.