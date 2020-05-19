The Georgia Forestry Commission is warning landowners to be wary of an internet scam that purports to sell burn permits.
“Law enforcement has informed us that a rogue website is offering nationwide burn permits for a $19 fee,” GFC Director Chuck Williams said. “Interested buyers are prompted to enter personal information and credit card payments."
The scam was created outside of the country, a press release stated, and had been used against the Georgia Department of Natural Resources last year as a scam to get people to buy fake hunting and fishing licenses.
When typing "burn permit" into the Google search engine, the site comes up claiming to sell burn permits that can be used nationwide.
While law enforcement agencies are looking into getting the site taken down, the GFC advises people to stay cautious and only obtain burn permits through their organization.
The only ways to obtain a burn permit in Georgia is to go to the GFC website, call 1-877-OK2-BURN or by contacting a local GFC office. The Rome GFC branch is at 141 Wilshire Road and can be reached at 706-295-6020 or floydcounty@gfc.state.ga.us.