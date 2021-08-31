Courtesy Ford of Rome is planning to expand its service department at the dealership on Cartersville Highway.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Department will be reviewing on Thursday two applications from the dealership for proposed land use changes.
The first is to rezone a neighboring parcel from Suburban Residential to Heavy Industrial use. It would be merged with the adjacent parcel on Sunset Drive for the service department expansion. Plans include adding a paint booth.
They’re also requesting to rezone another parcel on Sunset Drive, where they’ll set up an oil change station. Both of the applications are recommended for approval by the planning staff.
Following a public hearing, the citizen members of the planning commission will forward their recommendation to the Rome City Commission. The elected officials will hold a public hearing and vote on the two applications at their Sept. 27 meeting set for 6 p.m.
Planning commission members will also be making a recommendation on a special use permit request from Brian Spears and Maple Street Holdings to build a duplex on Maple Road.
There’s already a single family home on the property and approval of the permit would add another structure. Staff is recommending approval of the application.
The Thursday agenda also includes another special use permit application, from Jason Langston and Janet Langston. They want to add a manufactured house to a 4.7-acre parcel in the historic Celanese Community.
There used to be another manufactured home on the property that was removed about three years ago. In the unincorporated area, a manufactured home can be placed in a platted subdivision with an SUP.
Planning staff is recommending denial of the application, based on two code violations on the property and the fact that 90% of the parcel sits in the flood plain.
The planning commission will send their recommendation to the Floyd County Commission for action at its Sept. 28 meeting.
The Thursday planning commission meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad St. Masks are required in the government building.