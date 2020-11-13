Ford Auditorium renovation receives global architectural award

The historic Ford Auditorium at Berry College has earned global recognition in the Architecture MasterPrize 2020 Architectural Design competition in the category of restoration and renovation.
The renovation was selected out of an international pool for Architecture MasterPrize recognition. Other winners in the category include the Yingliang Stone Natural History Museum in China, the Diamond Exchange in the Netherlands and the Riverfront Revitalization of the Prague Eyes in the Czech Republic.
The recently christened Betty Anne Rouse Bell Recital Hall underwent a $6.3 million renovation in 2019, resulting in a world-class performance space for Berry’s fine arts program. The renovation was led by architect Mark Cochran and Audrey Wynn Kendrick of Rome-based CEVIAN Design Lab. Following a plan developed by CEVIAN in conjunction with Kirkegaard Associates of Chicago, one of the nation’s foremost acoustics consulting firms, workers with JE Dunn Construction transformed the auditorium into a premier recital hall combining modern acoustics with restored historic touches.
Notable enhancements include a new oak tongue-and-groove radius ceiling and wood-carved acoustical paneling. Other improvements include new seating, a redesigned balcony, updated lighting and sound systems, an enlarged stage, and the restoration of historic features, such as woodcarvings, wood beams and stained glass, as well as the addition of mechanical curtain systems, climate-controlled instrument storage and a complete remodel of the lobby area.
Originally constructed in 1928 at the director of automaker Henry Ford himself, the recital hall is part of the Ford Complex, a series of English Gothic style buildings on the Berry College campus renowned nationally for its great beauty.