Food prices have gone up by 11.9% from May 2021 to May 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Three core food resources in Rome are combating inflation in different ways to feed local residents in need.
Community Kitchen
According to Lisa Stuenkel, Community Kitchen advisory board member, the kitchen has seen an increase of people receiving their services.
At the beginning of the summer, Stuenkel said, the kitchen would get between 60 to 75 people dining in each day. However, as inflation starts to take its toll, the kitchen’s numbers are starting to climb.
“Just over the last week or so, we have come close to 100 people many days,” she said. “And, definitely, we’re seeing a trend towards more people coming in along with a few more families, since we’re right here before school starts.”
Despite the increase of clients, the Community Kitchen is able to shave costs due to local donations.
“We’re fortunate we have so many people who give donations of supplies, so our food cost has not grown a lot right now.”
However, Stuenkel added that their meat supply has been running low — with about a month and a half worth of supply left. If the organization was to purchase more, it would hit the Community Kitchen hard, she stated.
“We’re dependent on the community and we’re always looking for more donations,” she added.
Currently, the shelter is looking for hamburger meat, chicken, ham, laundry detergent, and canned foods — with green beans and corn being the most needed.
The influx of clients isn’t just due to grocery inflation; many costs have been rising for a while, Stuenkel said.
“As prices go up, and gas prices especially, people are having to cut back,” she said. “And one of the ways they can do that is to come to us and eat. Therefore, they can maybe make that tank of gas go a little further.”
You can drop off donations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Kitchen on 4 Calhoun Ave.
Northwest Georgia Food Ministries
Rick Gilbert, chairman of Northwest Georgia Food Ministries, said the food pantry has also seen an increase in clients.
He said there are no official numbers on the increase, but families have been returning as costs go up.
“Things were good, but now they’re returning after possibly falling on hard times... We anticipate the demand for our services will significantly increase this year because of the high cost of food,” Gilbert said.
The Food Pantry recently opened up a food bank similar to a grocery store where clients can pick out what they like rather than being given premade meals.
“Now our customers can ‘shop’ for food rather than be handed a box of prepackaged food where, statistics show, a lot of times half of that goes to waste,” Gilbert said.
The “choice” shopping model helps the pantry cut down on waste and it makes clients happier, he said.
So far, the grocery price increases haven’t affected the food they’re able to serve, Gilbert said. However, their supply is sourced from major retail suppliers like Walmart and Kroger, and with shortages in grain-based food and supply chain shortages, it raises a cause for concern for the organization.
Monetary donations for the food pantry can be made out to Northwest Georgia Food Ministries and sent to their P.O. Box 1071, Rome, Ga. 30162. Volunteers can contact DawnHayes@HungerMinistries.org for more information.
Davies Shelter & South Rome Alliance Farm Bus
The Davies Shelter and South Rome Alliance’s Farm Bus have dodged inflation prices by growing their own food.
“Grocery stores are having to pay for the fuel to pick it up somewhere in a distribution center, hundreds of miles away in all likelihood,” said Davies Shelter Executive Director Devon Smyth. “We’re not dealing with those kinds of barriers financially.”
The food from the Farm Bus makes its way to the tables of the guests of the Davies Shelter and then on to various Rome neighborhoods.
“The needs that guests are presented with are best attended to with nutrient-rich food that’s locally grown,” Smyth said. “We really are reshaping the food narrative in the community.”
To donate to the Davies Shelter, visit their website: DaviesShelter.com/donate/.