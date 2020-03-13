Community members have taken it upon themselves to help fill feeding gaps closures in the school system by having a food drive at Rome First United Methodist Church on Saturday at 10 a.m.
City and county schools both plan to feed children while they are closed for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns. However, they are only planning on doing so three times a week.
“Primarily, it started to do with the school closures and that a lot of the kids won’t get the meals they usually get,” said Terri Morgan, who is part of Arts, Music and Purpose Rome. She is part of the team spearheading the food drive. Her concern was for those who may not be able to get to the schools without buses.
Most local colleges and local schools have closed their campuses. The Rome school system is closed until after their Spring break, and won’t be returning to school until April 6. The county school system is closed for two weeks, until March 26. Both school systems have acknowledged that many of the students eat their only meals at the schools.
Right now, donations haven’t been pouring in for the drive, since it has been planned on short notice. They plan on taking donations during the drive, Morgan said.
“We hope that we have so much food that we won’t know what to do with it,” she said. A AMP Rome’s Facebook page, stated that they’re taking any and all donations of toiletries, health and beauty items and nonperishable goods.
“People are not going to be able to work. The pantries are going to have a lot of people coming to them," she said.
The drive is being held in partnership with the HOPE Alliance, a group that partners with local shelters to get them what they need.
The drive will be on Saturday morning at 202 East 3rd Avenue in Rome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For additional information, call Terri Morgan at 706-766-5309.