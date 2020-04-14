Floyd Medical Center is one of he hospitals which may benefit from a state program to augment staffing levels for healthcare facilities as part of a measure to deal with an expected surge of COVID-19 cases.
The state has partnered with Jackson Healthcare, a Georgia company with a portfolio of staffing, search and technology companies that assist health systems, hospitals and other healthcare facilities with workforce needs, a press release from Gov. Brian Kemp stated.
They're expected to assign approximately 570 heathcare professionals as part of this measure.
Much of the state’s early focus has been on the needs of hard hit Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. The assistance includes over 200 positions as well as a temporary medical unit with additional staffing.
Floyd Medical Center is one of the state hospitals which will also receive a temporary medical unit and staffing. Other hospitals include Northeast Medical Center in Gainesville, and Navicent Health in Macon.
The release said they're expecting to add roughly 125 new staff across the three hospitals.
Floyd County cases flat, state up by 600
The number of Floyd County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose one as of noon on Tuesday, the state Department of Public Health reported. The number of residents who have tested positive for the disease rose from 118 to 119.
Public Health releases a daily status report at noon and 7 p.m. on its website, dph.georgia.gov. It lists cases by the person’s place of residence, not necessarily where they are being treated.
Statewide, there were 14,233 people people diagnosed with the disease. That's an increase of 600 cases since the 7 p.m. report on Monday. From Sunday to Monday the number of cases increased by over 1,000 statewide.
Nearly 20% of those — 2,769 — had symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. There were 21 new deaths reported since Monday night, bringing Georgia’s total to 501 fatalities.
Over 57,000 Georgians have been tested so far, in both state and private laboratories.
Bartow has slowly worked its way down the rankings to 12th in the number of cases at 224 with 17 deaths.
Long term care facilities
Two residents of Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center have died at local hospitals from complications related to a COVID-19 infection, spokesperson Annaliese Impink said on Tuesday.
So far, a total of 19 residents at have tested positive for COVID-19. Of that number, 10 are isolated at the facility on Redmond Circle and four are being currently being treated at a hospital.
On a positive note, three of those who tested positive have recovered and Impink said they have all been retested and the results were negative. All three of those residents have come out of isolation.
Chulio Hills Health and Rehab reported that one employee tested positive for the disease on March 30 and according to Brad Bilbo a representative of Reliable Health Care Management LLC, no residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The two long term care facilities in Floyd County were listed on a state report of nursing homes where COVID-19 cases had been reported. In Bartow County, Maple Ridge and Townsend Park have a total of 11 residents who have tested positive. In Gordon County, The Oaks and Fairmount and Calhoun Health Care on U.S. 41 both had a resident test positive for the disease.