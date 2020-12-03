Floyd Medical Center will limit visitation beginning at 5 p.m. Friday as COVID-19 cases continue to soar across in the community.
Visitation hours at all three of the Floyd hospitals -- in Rome, Cedartown and Centre, Alabama -- will be from 9 a.m. to noon and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Children under the age of 16 will not be allowed to visit hospitalized patients.
There will be some exceptions made for pediatric patients, patients with communication issues and patients with cognitive disabilities.
Pediatric patients, whether hospitalized, in the emergency room or scheduled for surgery will be allowed two designated visitors. Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Floyd Medical Center will also be allowed two visitors.
"At this time, many cities and counties in Georgia are experiencing rising infection rates. At Floyd we are working to be proactive so that we can continue providing the community the care it expects,” said Dr. Ken Jones, executive vice president and chief medical officer.
All visitors and patients will be screened before entering the hospital and will be required to wear masks. Patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected of having the virus will not be allowed visitors.
“We understand how important it is for both patients and their loved ones to stay connected,” said Sheila Bennett, executive vice president and chief of patient services at Floyd. “However, we felt it necessary to take these steps to protect our patients, our staff and even other visitors because of the number of COVID-19 cases in our community.”
Requests for additional visitors due to special circumstances, such as end-of-life, will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Requests should be submitted to: 304 Turner McCall Blvd., P.O. Box 233, Rome, Georgia 30162-0233. For more information, call 706-509-5000.