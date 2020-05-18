It's not an outbreak by any means, but the Department of Public Health has shown an uptick in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Floyd County over the past week.
Looking at the number of people reported by the state who have been infected with COVID-19, there was a definite drop off in local cases once Gov. Brian Kemp announced a statewide shelter in place order on April 2.
- March 31 - April 6: 58 reported cases
- April 7 - April 13: 29 reported cases
- April 14 - April 20: 8 reported cases
- April 21 - April 26: 7 reported cases
- April 27 - May 4: 17 reported cases
- May 5 - May 11: 7 reported cases
- May 12- May 18: 29 reported cases
Kemp reopened Georgia, letting the order expire, on May 1. This isn't a spike in cases, nor is it a wave of infections but it's a noticeable uptick after several weeks of dwindling numbers.
There is also a lag time in those reports. On a graph detailing new cases, the DPH lists a two week lag time for reports. There's a strong likelihood those numbers may change over a two week period of time.
Looking at a number that is still fairly vague but more of a real time tally, local hospitals report to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency every day. On Monday the EMA reported there were nine people being treated in local hospitals -- four positive for COVID-19 and 5 suspected and awaiting test results.
Those numbers have also gone down from March and April, where it was on average to have 20 positive COVID-19 patients being treated at local hospitals as well as the same number waiting on tests.
The total number of confirmed Floyd County cases stood at 187 Monday, with 13 deaths.
Statewide there have been increases of over 400 each day for the past two days as the cumulative number of confirmed cases reached to 38,081 and 1,642 deaths. The majority of cases still remain in metro Atlanta counties --Fulton, DeKalb and Cobb being three of the hardest hit -- and the surrounding area. But notable outbreaks remain in south Georgia and Northeast Georgia.
For example, Habersham County in Northeast Georgia has 434 cases with 16 deaths and Sumter County in South Georgia now has 416 confirmed cases and 39 deaths.
Treatment
The state Department of Public Health is expecting an additional shipment of the drug remdesivir after distributing it to eight hospitals.
The federal government gave Georgia enough of the drug to treat about 110 patients and the DPH distributed to those hospitals with the most patients on ventilators.
DPH officials said they surveyed hospitals over the weekend to determine where to send a second, larger allotment next week.
Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine being used to treat hospitalized patients with serious symptoms caused by COVID-19 like low oxygen levels or pneumonia.
The drug hasn't yet been approved by the FDA for widespread use but has been found to shorten the duration of disease.
The hospitals who received the drug are: Tift Regional Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Grady Health System, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Augusta University Medical Center.
Gilead Sciences, Inc. committed to supplying approximately 607,000 vials of the experimental drug over the next six weeks to treat an estimated 78,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients under an emergency use agreement.
The donation to the United States is part of 1.5 million vials of remdesivir the company is donating worldwide.