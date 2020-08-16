Floyd County Schools reported another round of COVID-19 quarantines late Sunday, this time at Coosa High School.
Letters are being sent to parents at the school after a person tested positive for COVID-19. Approximately 107 students and employees have been deemed close contacts by DPH guidelines and are receiving additional correspondence from the school.
That makes for a total of 203 students and faculty who have been deemed as close contact for a person who tested positive for COVID-19 in the first two days of school.
"We continue to encourage all families to temperature scan and monitor students closely for any sign of potential illness. Students should remain at home if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, new or persistent cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue and/or stomach issues (diarrhea). Please remember that the school principal should be notified if parents or students develop multiple symptoms and/or a positive COVID-19 test result," a statement from the school system read.
On Saturday the system announced a person at Coosa Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 and approximately 73 students and employees were quarantined. On Friday, 23 Pepperell Primary students were quarantined Friday after they were exposed on the first day of school to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Gary Voccio, the health director of the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District, said it’s to be expected.
“We need to expect that students, teachers, and staff are going to get infected. We will have more cases in schools. We have to be prepared for that. We also need to expect that kids will likely transmit it, at least to some degree, to adults, and we have to be prepared for that, too,” Dr. Voccio said.
Another 54 Floyd County residents tested positive for the new coronavirus over the weekend and two more have died.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Sunday the county has had a total of 1,805 COVID-19 cases, with 499 of them confirmed over the past two weeks. There have been 20 deaths, up from the 18 fatalities reported as of Wednesday.
The continued sharp rise in cases means Floyd County meets the threshold set by Gov. Brian Kemp Saturday for requiring face-coverings on government-owned property.
Kemp, who has opposed local mask mandates and even sued over one in Atlanta, signed a new executive order that includes the option to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
As with previous orders, it says residents and visitors of the state are "strongly encouraged" to wear face coverings when they are outside of their homes, except when eating, drinking or exercising outside.
But unlike previous orders, this one allows mask mandates by local governments in counties that have had 100 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over the previous 14 days. Only two of Georgia's 159 counties were below that threshold, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.
Local mask mandates cannot result in fines, fees or penalties against private businesses or organizations, and penalties against individuals for noncompliance cannot included a fine greater than $50 and cannot include prison time, the order says.
If people are not in compliance, local authorities must warn them about the health risks prior to issuing a citation.
Local mask requirements can't be enforced on residential property and can only be enforced on private property, including businesses, if the owner or occupant consents to enforcement, the order says.
"This order also protects Georgia businesses from government overreach by restricting the application and enforcement of local masking requirements to public property," Kemp said in a news release accompanying the order, which is in effect through Aug. 31. "While I support local control, it must be properly balanced with property rights and personal freedoms."
Additionally, the order extends shelter-in-place requirements for people who meet certain criteria that result in "higher risk of severe illness," including people in nursing homes or long-term care facilities, people with certain chronic health conditions and those with compromised immune systems or other underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to the coronavirus.
It also continues to ban gatherings larger than 50 people if people are closer than 6 feet apart and imposes specific operating guidelines on bars, restaurants and other businesses.