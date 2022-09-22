While collections of the continuation of a education local option sales tax will not begin until the current tax expires on March 31, 2024, the Floyd County school system is looking at starting work on some of their projects early.
During a work session on Wednesday, Superintendent Glenn White provided the board with a list of three projects that could be funded by $5 million in reserve funds that are kept for construction purposes.
The list included $1.5 million for canopies at Armuchee Elementary, Model Middle, Johnson Elementary, Model Elementary, and Pepperell Elementary.
The canopies would be located in the pickup/drop-off areas at each school. Another project would be $1.4 million for lighting at the baseball fields at all four high schools.
During a retreat this week, the board heard a presentation from Musco Sports Lighting, but took no action. They opted instead to put the project out to bid with a set of specifications including a preference for LED lighting and a warranty.
The final project on White's list was sound and lights at all four high school auditoriums, which would cost around $2 million.
Some members of the school board indicated that they would like to see two other ELOST VI projects, new field houses at Armuchee and Coosa High, be prioritized.
"You have parents who supported the (ELOST), got out there and advocated for it, and their kids are sophomores and juniors," board member Jay Shell said. "Their concern is that if we don't get something done quick, their child is not going to get to enjoy it, and that is a valid point."
White suggested that $2 million for the auditoriums be put on hold, and possibly taking that money to build one fieldhouse, most likely at Armuchee, based on need. However, he would still like to get started on the canopies.
"I think we have to do something for the elementary schools, and I think the canopies are important," White said. "They are not getting the turf football fields and heavy tracks. So, I think this is a sign that we can show the elementary schools that we are going to take care of them too."
Executive Director of Facilities John Worsham added it will take about six months to complete the architectural process for the fieldhouse and another four to six months to build.
Worsham has been tasked with getting all the numbers to see what can be done.
The school board has also started the process of shopping for bonds for the other ELOST VI projects. The bond issuance process is expected to begin in the spring of 2023.