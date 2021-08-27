The Floyd County Board of Education voted to rescind the teacher attendance incentive based on the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We decided that this is not the time to do it," Superintendent Glenn White said at a called board meeting and work session. "I don't want that kind of stress on teachers and I don't want sick teachers in our school."
Over the summer, the school board and White implemented a new attendance incentive for teachers and para pros who don’t take more than two days of sick leave to qualify for a $500 bonus at the end of each semester, with the possibility of receiving an extra $1,000 for the whole school year.
Assistant Superintendent John Parker said he was approached by several principals and teachers who voiced concern for the incentive.
Before they voted on the incentive, board member Chip Hood said he felt hesitant about going back on the policy.
"I understand rules changing, but I'd hate to offer something then taking it away," Hood said.
White responded, saying he doesn't want to be the reason teachers go in sick right now.
"We did this solely to do something positive," he said.
After a brief discussion among school board members, they decided to rescind the policy for this semester and revisit it in December before the spring starts.
They also voted to give all teachers with a $100 incentive if they had either perfect attendance or one absence for the month of August.
Vaccine incentive
Going off the attendance incentive, White came up with the idea of offering all employees a $500 incentive after they get fully vaccinated.
"Just show us the card and you get it," White said. "I want them to take the vaccine, but I won't mandate it."
After running some numbers, White estimated that if all of their employees choose to get vaccinated, it would cost the school system $685,000.
Floyd County wouldn't be the first school system to incentivize vaccinations. Henry County Schools recently passed a $1,000 incentive for their employees to get vaccinated by the end of September.
White said Henry County is using their CARES Act funds to pay for the incentive, but FCS is looking at using general funds to cover the cost.
"If this is to go through, it's still a matter of personal choice," board member Danny Waits said.
Hood also weighed in, saying he doesn't like there being "haves" and "have nots" with an incentive program. Vice Chair Melinda Strickland also pointed out that some employees have medical conditions that prevent them from getting the vaccine.
Board member Jay Shell said that while he supports the vaccines, it's a very controversial topic for people. Also, the board would get some backlash from the public for using local taxpayer money on a vaccine incentive.
"I'd feel better if we used CARES Act money on it," Shell said.
According to Federal Programs Director Laura Timberlake, they could use the CARES money on anything related to COVID within financial reason. However, she doesn't know if the $685,000 would be in reason.
Chair Tony Daniel said he ultimately supports the incentive program, saying after hearing from Floyd Medical Center CEO Kurt Stuenkel on their current situation, he saw the hospitalization rates of vaccinated and unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.
"From all the data and signs I've seen, it (the vaccine) does help," Daniel said. "If it can save one life, I'm for it."
Ultimately, the board decided to table the vote for now after they find out if they can use CARES funds to cover the cost. Shell also said they should hear from employees to see if they would be open to it and gather more information before moving forward.